Juslene Lobeu

Daily UI #003 Landing Page Design - Challenge #3

Juslene Lobeu
Juslene Lobeu
  • Save
Daily UI #003 Landing Page Design - Challenge #3 app landing page design landing page dailyui 003 dailyui dailyuichallenge
Download color palette

Para o meu terceiro desafio Challenge #DailyUI #003, criei uma Landing Page para o app fictício que criei as telas de #login e #register do #DailyUI002

Adoraria receber alguns feedbacks para conseguir melhorar as minhas habilidades.

Juslene Lobeu
Juslene Lobeu

More by Juslene Lobeu

View profile
    • Like