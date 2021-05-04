Jetpacks and Rollerskates

Black Metal Sloth

Jetpacks and Rollerskates
Jetpacks and Rollerskates
  • Save
Black Metal Sloth ux ui window indie game comic concept art pentagram punk sloth metal 80s skull hipster cartoon retro cute character design blake stevenson jetpacks and rollerskates illustration
Download color palette

He's slow but he sure can rock.

Check out my new-ish website:
http://jetpacksandrollerskates.com/

Instagram (where I post most regularly):
https://www.instagram.com/jetpacksandrollerskates/

putting some stuff up on facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/jetpacksXrollerskates

Jetpacks and Rollerskates
Jetpacks and Rollerskates
I'm Blake Stevenson. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

More by Jetpacks and Rollerskates

View profile
    • Like