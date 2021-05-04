Jeroen van Eerden

TotalBookings - Logo Design

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Hire Me
  • Save
TotalBookings - Logo Design t h e q u i c k b r o w n f o x o p q r s t u v w x y z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n visual identity design branding logo online entertainment artists artist armin van buuren dj music entertainment netherlands dutch bookings booking book total
Download color palette

TotalBookings - Logo Design

TotalBookings is the largest Entertainment Community in the Netherlands. Making it fun, accessible, and easy to arrange a booking yourself. Satisfaction guaranteed. Great offer. Easy to book. Services: Book artists, book DJs.

Completed this project almost a year ago but finally, they went live with the rebrand. In a collaboration with Concept7, a Dutch design agency that created the website.

See it live.

Interested in working with me?
Let's make a mark, together!

info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands
Hire Me

More by Jeroen van Eerden

View profile
    • Like