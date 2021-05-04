TotalBookings - Logo Design

TotalBookings is the largest Entertainment Community in the Netherlands. Making it fun, accessible, and easy to arrange a booking yourself. Satisfaction guaranteed. Great offer. Easy to book. Services: Book artists, book DJs.

Completed this project almost a year ago but finally, they went live with the rebrand. In a collaboration with Concept7, a Dutch design agency that created the website.

See it live.

Interested in working with me?

Let's make a mark, together!

info@jeroenvaneerden.nl

www.jeroenvaneerden.nl