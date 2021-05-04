Kuldeep Jiyani
MindInventory

Movie streaming app

Kuldeep Jiyani
MindInventory
Kuldeep Jiyani for MindInventory
Hire Us
  • Save
Movie streaming app dark ui design movies app design glassmorphism glass effect dark dailyui app ui mobile modern cinema app movie app movie
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 🔥
Today I would like to share this Movie Streaming App, tried to make an app that is modern and easy to use without any distractions.

Tools Used: Figma

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.👍

Press "L" if you like it.

Have an awesome idea? 😍We will provide a quick analysis and free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

Contact us on
https://www.mindinventory.com/contact-us.php or email us on sales@mindinventory.com

MindInventory
MindInventory
Hire Us

More by MindInventory

View profile
    • Like