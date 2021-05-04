Elena Ber

Medical app

Elena Ber
Elena Ber
  • Save
Medical app medical app doctor app medicine illustration minimal medical app ux ui design
Download color palette

Hey! This is my medical app. Here is a splash screen and a main screen with promotions. I will be grateful for your feedback!

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Elena Ber
Elena Ber

More by Elena Ber

View profile
    • Like