Bex Toms

Kind Influence

Bex Toms
Bex Toms
  • Save
Kind Influence magazine design magazine cover kindness
Download color palette

A magazine celebrating the positive aspects of social media. So much has been documented about the harm social media can do – I believe it’s time to start promoting responsible influencers, positive campaigns, a balanced use of social media, and kind stories.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Bex Toms
Bex Toms
Like