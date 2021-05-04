Masum Ahmed

Financial Analysis App

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed
  • Save
Financial Analysis App best branding uiux trendy minimal design app finance app financial dashboard fintech app financial financial services financial app
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🖐,

This is my Exploration of Financial Analysis App. How about you?

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thank you !!

Have a project? I am available for a new challenge. Drop a line ✍ at:

Email: masum.cseseu@gmail.com

Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/UMcm2WFjAcqD

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed

More by Masum Ahmed

View profile
    • Like