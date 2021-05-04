Kevin Craft

SY Pattern Design

SY Pattern Design flower logo pattern portland flower brand identity logo design identity typography logo type set seal mark logo icon graphic design geometric design branding brand
A sneak peek of a new branding project I'm working on in the Northwest. Can't wait to see which direction they ultimately go with but so far I'm really loving it.

