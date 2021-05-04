Erin McDougle

Barboncino Packaging 1

Erin McDougle
Erin McDougle
  • Save
Barboncino Packaging 1 fmcg food packaging food italian food italian new york package rough draft rough packaging design packaging mockup packagingdesign packaging vector logo design brand identity lettering branding brand design
Download color palette

Rough draft of a ready-meal style packaging for Barboncino

Erin McDougle
Erin McDougle

More by Erin McDougle

View profile
    • Like