Extremum-Tee CMS.

Extremum-Tee CMS. typography branding designinspirations design ui ux figma
I worked on the web and CMS design for Extremum-Tee autos. It was fun working hand in hand with the brand designer on this project. Here is a screen from the Admin dashboard/CMS. I will be sharing screens from the website in the coming days.

Posted on May 4, 2021
