Hello everyone 💊
I’m happy to share with you these additional screens for Pharmacy IOS App. This is a bd based environmentally friendly delivery service. This platform is suitable for people who save their time, for riders who want to earn money, and for a small and growing business. 🚴🏻♂️
Here is some screen full app are coming soon as soon as somethig is cooking now,
***😷 Stay home. Stay safe. Save lives 😷***
Design Tool- Figma.
