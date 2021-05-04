Bojan Novakovic

Payment App - Dark UI

Bojan Novakovic
Bojan Novakovic
Hire Me
  • Save
Payment App - Dark UI payment app dark mode dark app mobile ui ios dark ui app
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers, here's a quick overview of the payment app design I did for a client as a part of the accelerator program.

Press "L" if you like it 💜

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Bojan Novakovic
Bojan Novakovic
Shall we design something cool?
Hire Me

More by Bojan Novakovic

View profile
    • Like