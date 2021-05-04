Newage Designs by Bora Uysal

Skeleton Head / Tees by Bora

Skeleton Head / Tees by Bora illustration metal skull skeleton dark art prints t-shirt design design
I appreciate esoteric myths. I just imagined of an ancient god with wings, snakes all over him and began illustrating on Corel Draw. After all with some filter work on Photoshop I reached to this point.

Posted on May 4, 2021
