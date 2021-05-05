Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mehmet Özsoy

Landing Page - Decore

Mehmet Özsoy
Mehmet Özsoy
  • Save
Landing Page - Decore green design art chairman chair decorations web design uxdesign illustration uidesign webdesign creative ux ui decoration
Download color palette

Hello everyone, Decoore is a company that makes unique custom product designs, the colors were used when combining the green color suitable for autumn. If you liked my work, don't forget to like and follow!
----🙏
Follow Me:
Instagram | Behance | Website |

Mehmet Özsoy
Mehmet Özsoy
I am a UI/UX designer

More by Mehmet Özsoy

View profile
    • Like