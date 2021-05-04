Runor Jiroma

Oyibo Juju Series

Oyibo Juju Series exhibition design art
Selected pieces from the 'Oyibo Juju & The Frames of My Mind' Exhibition.

Oyibo Juju is an exploration into how old African Art (with a focus on traditional African masks) is viewed; how we can re-imagine and present them in a modern and colorful way–especially to a younger audience.

See more here:
https://www.instagram.com/orunor/

Posted on May 4, 2021
