Raihan Tanvir Shuvo

Lighthouse Logo

Raihan Tanvir Shuvo
Raihan Tanvir Shuvo
  • Save
Lighthouse Logo logodesign lighthouse lighthouse logo illustrator clean graphic design art design minimal illustration logo
Download color palette

The trouble with drowning in the mess of your own life is that you're not in any shape to save anyone else. You can't be a lighthouse when you're underwater yourself.

You can view the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117964271/Light-House-Branding-Logo

Raihan Tanvir Shuvo
Raihan Tanvir Shuvo
Like