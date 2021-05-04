Muhammad Saidi

Logo Campus E-Sports League

Logo Campus E-Sports League pubgmobile pubg mobile legends logotype gamer games game esport esports league logo design logodesign game design esports logo esport logo esportlogo vector designer branding logo
Download color palette

Hi, I made this logo to be used as the Esports Campus League Logo on my campus, where I was asked to make this logo.

I hope you like it

DM me or 📩 saidyrev@gmail.com

