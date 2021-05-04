Logo Campus E-Sports League

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi, I made this logo to be used as the Esports Campus League Logo on my campus, where I was asked to make this logo.
I hope you like it
-
Follow @createwithrev to get more UI / UX Inspirations
-
Have an awesome project?
DM me or 📩 saidyrev@gmail.com