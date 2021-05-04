Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Health Statistics App

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Health Statistics App apple website design webdesign web app design height weight abs figmaafrica burner calorie steps health fitness figma design app figmadesign figma
Download color palette

Health Statistics App

Concept of Health Statistics App Design. Soft colors and transparency we love the most!

We welcome any critic and suggestions to improve our quality.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like