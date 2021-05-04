Lea Skrinjar
Mentor website and brand development

Mentor website and brand development
Fascinating lives was a brand development and a website project for Canadian mentor and coach Deirdre Cameron. Project included brand development, logo design, social media and website design.

Brand was defined through exploration and close work with the client.
The project process included strategy, exploration, wireframing, design and development.

https://fascinatinglives.com/

