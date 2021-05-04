Spritzsmith Logo

stephanie vazquez

Brand Identity for Spritzsmith a pop-up bartending service specializing in hand crafted mimosas in unique flavors.
The goal was to create a brand identity that was fun, bubbly and instagramable. Ended up with these 70s retro bubble gum vibes and we are all pretty pleased with the results :)

