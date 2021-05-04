Michał Adamski

Construction Website Animation

Michał Adamski
Michał Adamski
  • Save
Construction Website Animation adobe xd animated gif website design animation 2d construction website crane uidesign animated website construction ux ui 2d animation
Download color palette

Hello Guys,

Little home page animation for construction website I have been doing lately. I have never done something like this before so I'm looking for your feedback.

Herkules is company listed on stock exchange. This isn't official design, I just made it to get some more skills at UI Design.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Peace ✌️

Michał Adamski
Michał Adamski

More by Michał Adamski

View profile
    • Like