Construction Website Animation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys,
Little home page animation for construction website I have been doing lately. I have never done something like this before so I'm looking for your feedback.
Herkules is company listed on stock exchange. This isn't official design, I just made it to get some more skills at UI Design.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Peace ✌️