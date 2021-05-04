Luis Mira

AMP Logo corporate design corporate identity graphics brand branding logo graphicdesign design
My friend Alexandre who is an Energy Consultant/Advisor approached me to create a logo for his company along with he corporate identity.
I tried to create a fresh logo with modern colours without losing the business or the eco-energy feeling.

Take a look at the process below at www.luismira.de

