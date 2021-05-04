🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My friend Alexandre who is an Energy Consultant/Advisor approached me to create a logo for his company along with he corporate identity.
I tried to create a fresh logo with modern colours without losing the business or the eco-energy feeling.
Take a look at the process below at www.luismira.de