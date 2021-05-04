Nauval Pradipta

Kava Florist Logo Design

Nauval Pradipta
Nauval Pradipta
  • Save
Kava Florist Logo Design brand branddesign florist typography branding design lettermark logodesign logo
Download color palette

Hi Everyone!

This is Kava Florist Logo Design

I'm available for a new project. If you are interested to work with me, you can contact me via email at nauvalpradipta2@gmail.com.

Check out my :
Instagram | Behance

Nauval Pradipta
Nauval Pradipta

More by Nauval Pradipta

View profile
    • Like