Alexandr Scorolitnii

xAct Logo - NFT project

Alexandr Scorolitnii
Alexandr Scorolitnii
  • Save
xAct Logo - NFT project check icon x symbol x letter clean digital design letter brand branding gradient mark icon logo blue
Download color palette

xAct is a revolution NFT project who help customers and seller in approving their deals

Alexandr Scorolitnii
Alexandr Scorolitnii

More by Alexandr Scorolitnii

View profile
    • Like