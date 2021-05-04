Luis Mira

Caferacer sculpture

Caferacer sculpture graphics blender3dart blender3d blender 3d art
I love caferacer motorcycles, the mix between old and new is just awesome. I see them pretty much as sculptures and with that in mind I decided to make a small homage to it. I took these 3D model from "FullyCroisened", which I thank for making this beautiful motorcycle, and just recreate it in glass, like a sculpture, :).

more at www.luismira.de

Posted on May 4, 2021
