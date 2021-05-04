Tom Heidrich

Neo website

Neo website landing interface product user interface branding startup design
Hi friends 👋🏼

Lately, I've been working on branding and landing page design for a new project called Neo. The goal of this project is to help freelancers in their daily account management.

Feel free to give me any feedback!
Have a good day ☀️

Posted on May 4, 2021
Product designer - building the future @ eFounders
