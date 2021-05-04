Neo website

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi friends 👋🏼
Lately, I've been working on branding and landing page design for a new project called Neo. The goal of this project is to help freelancers in their daily account management.
Feel free to give me any feedback!
Press L if you like 💙
Have a good day ☀️