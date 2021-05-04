Eugenia Kiseleva

Monk

Eugenia Kiseleva
Eugenia Kiseleva
  • Save
Monk promo game art boy monk medieval game fantasy man characterdesign art illustration character vector
Download color palette

This is Fomas and he is a monk. This work was done as part of the creation of promo materials for an indie game

Eugenia Kiseleva
Eugenia Kiseleva

More by Eugenia Kiseleva

View profile
    • Like