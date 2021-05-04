Luis Mira

I was inspired by the Industrial Design Class with Tim Zarki at Learned Squared online school. So I took a personal challenge and mix graphic design with industrial design and come up with a product in both fields. My next step is to create the Ui for the Smart Watch.

You guys can learn more about it at my website - https://www.luismira.de/project/smar-watch

Posted on May 4, 2021
