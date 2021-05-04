Lea Krosis

McSweeny logotype version 2

Lea Krosis
Lea Krosis
  • Save
McSweeny logotype version 2 logo design tree logo restaurant branding forest tree trunk spruce restaurant logo restaurant logotype illustration drawing digital typography vector branding logo design
Download color palette

A logotype for a made up restaurant based in a spruce forest.

Lea Krosis
Lea Krosis

More by Lea Krosis

View profile
    • Like