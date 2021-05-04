Mind Alcove: Your Personal Digital Space to Pen Down your Though

Mind Alcove App lets everyone open to express their feelings and emotions through multiple journals without the fear to get judged. The app carries a beautifully designed UI UX that provides ease to track your mood and it connects with an empathetic and caring community. The app is easy to use and available at the click of a button.

Here see the mind-blowing designs of the applications that are adding a pinch of awesomeness to the app idea.

Share your valuable feedback. And if you liked ❤ the design, please hit “L” to shower some love.

Have an awesome product idea in mind? Feel free to contact us

sales@ripenapps.com | info@ripenapps.com

Visit at

www.ripenapps.com

Follow us on: Instagram | Behance