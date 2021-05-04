Mini Bitumen and Tar Sprayers Manufacturer - Atlas Industries

Atlas manufactures mini bitumen sprayers in the capacities 3 Tons. These mini sprayers come equipped with a standard tank of capacity of 3000 liters with burner, engine, air compressor, bitumen pump. Spraying in these mini tar sprayer is by the use of a hand spray nozzle.​ The role of bitumen sprayers in any road construction cannot be ignored. It is for spraying liquid and hot bitumen on the road so that when hot mix asphalt is laid, it can stick with the surface properly. The standard configuration comes with a hand spray nozzle for easy spraying of bitumen on the sides of the road. This equipment can also work wonders for spaces that are remote, city areas, or hilly areas where the bigger machines cannot go and work.

