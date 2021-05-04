Alisa Vorobyeva

Hummingbird logotype. Simplicity and minimalism

Alisa Vorobyeva
Alisa Vorobyeva
Hummingbird logotype. Simplicity and minimalism hummingbird logo animation minimalist logo minimalism logo design birdlogo logos logotype
Personal logo of the photographer, who chose the hummingbird as the main symbol.
"Va"l is the nickname.

