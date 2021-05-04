Stavri Symeonidou

Art & Style Hair Salon & Day Spa Leaflet Design

Art & Style Hair Salon & Day Spa Leaflet Design hair stylist beauty facial makeup day spa advertisment salon flyer hairdresser hair salon hairdressing cyprus branding graphic design leaflet
This was a leaflet design which included the services of the company.
You can check them out here:
https://www.facebook.com/Artandstylecy/

