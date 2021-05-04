Reijo Palmiste

Orbital Control Room

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hire Me
  • Save
Orbital Control Room hatch technology technical mechanics room control room spacex space isometric design low poly 3d art diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Download color palette

Another isometric room, really grew tired of this one at the end, time to let it go.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks
All heart,
Reijo

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
Hire Me

More by Reijo Palmiste

View profile
    • Like