English alphabet (Pin buttons)

English alphabet
Merchandise for educational organization.
Organization provides life-changing education for global citizens and language training with cultural exchange.
Company gives confidence and freedom to people of all ages, nationalities and backgrounds.
Also, merchandise helps maintain the mood and supports students to continue learning.
Check out more on Behance https://buff.ly/2XRryfC
Английский алфавит
Вспомогательная атрибутика и символика для образовательной организации, которая предоставляет тренинги по изучению языков.
Помимо всего прочего, эта атрибутика создает нужную атмосферу в обучении. Помогает настроиться на рабочий процесс. Такую символику, с большой вероятностью, студенты захотят приобрести.