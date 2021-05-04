Krisztian Tefner

Album Cover - Racing Track

Krisztian Tefner
Krisztian Tefner
  • Save
Album Cover - Racing Track album cover album wires loudspekaer player music vector minimal illustration flat techno
Download color palette

Minimalist album art for a really repetitive and minimalist electronic music. If you want to listen to it, search on Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube Music.

https://music.apple.com/us/album/racing-track-single/1564526856

Krisztian Tefner
Krisztian Tefner

More by Krisztian Tefner

View profile
    • Like