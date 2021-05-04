Luis Mira

Personal Logo 3D

Luis Mira
Luis Mira
  • Save
Personal Logo 3D blender3dart blender3d blender brand graphicdesign graphics 3d art
Download color palette

I like the mix of graphic shapes and 3D. So I decided to give it a try with my own logo. I transformed the letters in glass using a blender shader and used my cyber yellow light in the frame to give it a nice mood.

Hope you guys enjoy it!

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Luis Mira
Luis Mira

More by Luis Mira

View profile
    • Like