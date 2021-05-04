Personal Logo 3D

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I like the mix of graphic shapes and 3D. So I decided to give it a try with my own logo. I transformed the letters in glass using a blender shader and used my cyber yellow light in the frame to give it a nice mood.
Hope you guys enjoy it!