Robot & Cats

A cozy little scene that I made recently to test as many tools and functions of Blender as I can.
I had a lot of fun while modeling, texturing, rigging, rendering and even made a tiny animation!
https://www.artstation.com/artwork/9m0KoQ
All the procedural materials and hand-painted textures were created and drawn in Blender as well except for the stickers on the Robot's arms, I made those in Adobe Illustrator wink
Hope you enjoy!