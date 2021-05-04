Daily UI 020 :: Location Tracker

For day 20, the challenge was to design a location tracker. Wether this app be used for setting destinations and choosing the fastest routes like most maps, or tracking you and your friends and family, it can do it all. The map is enlarged upon opening showing the user's current location. A quick search would allow the user to find places he/she would like to travel to. For quick searches, the app offers quick links to things such as restaurants, parks, stores, and supermarkets and others, based on the user's most frequented searches. While this design is quite minimalistic, it certainly offers the same features and more of most map apps.