𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖋𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖉 𝖑𝖔𝖛𝖊

𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖋𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖉 𝖑𝖔𝖛𝖊
An illustration about couples confined apart due to the coronavirus crisis for El País Semanal.
It was easy to find inspiration on this one because I’m in a similar situation 🖤

