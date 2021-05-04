Gloria Jonathan

Product Pricing

Product Pricing pricing product online shop web app dailyui ui design
Colors: #D8E8EF #F6ECE3 #EBF4E5 #3D3636 #C25C42
Fonts: Arvo + Open Sans
Product credit to: Korte Chocolate

#DailyUI #030
Posted on May 4, 2021
