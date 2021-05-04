Jimmy Oh Timmy Script Font

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This multipurpose script typeface includes many different alternatives for each lower case. Make this typeface cool in your Font Library. It is a lot of fun to use as each word can be changed to your liking.
This typeface works really well for Logo and Apparel Designs. It's also great for making Prints or Merchandise, as you can use the illustration quality of shapes to create artwork.
Mix and match with a bunch of alternative characters to fit your project. The alternative characters in this font were divided into several OpenType features such as Stylistic Alternates, Ligature and Ligature Alternates.
Mail support : maculinc@gmail.com
Check if you want to buy :
Creative Market : https://bit.ly/3xNnhu0
MyFonts : https://bit.ly/2Rp3ZL3
Thank you! Maculinc