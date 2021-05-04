Flight Delay UI Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Flight Delays are always stressful. Breaking out the delay news with some handy options, will ease up the traveler's mind, and with this idea, this simple UI is designed.
I experimented with 3D characters, and it has turned out really great. This character is taken from Freepik.com, and it really stands out in the design!
