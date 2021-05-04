Sourav Mahmud

S + Power Logo Design

This is a general-purpose logo design for practice. The concept was combining S (if any initial for company) & Power feeling. As we know thunderbolt is a symbol of power so I use it. Thunderbolts strike between "S" letter and braks at bottom.

