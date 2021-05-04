Мария Притчина

Lítaćka - concept of a ticket buyng widjet

Мария Притчина
Мария Притчина
  • Save
Lítaćka - concept of a ticket buyng widjet concept minimal app design ticket transport ios widget ui
Download color palette

I designed a set of widgets for buying a ticket in the Prague public transport app

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Мария Притчина
Мария Притчина

More by Мария Притчина

View profile
    • Like