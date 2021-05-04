Yulia Sokolova

Funny Cats

Funny Cats stylized cartoon character animation blender3d eeveerender blender characterdesign 3d character 3d cat animal character cartoon
Kitties from the scene that I made in Blender. Check out the previous shot for more details :)
https://www.artstation.com/artwork/9m0KoQ
I had a lot of fun while modeling, texturing, rigging, rendering and even made a tiny animation!
All the procedural materials and hand-painted textures were created and drawn in Blender as well except for the stickers on the Robot's arms, I made those in Adobe Illustrator wink
Hope you enjoy!

