Funny Cats

Kitties from the scene that I made in Blender. Check out the previous shot for more details :)

I had a lot of fun while modeling, texturing, rigging, rendering and even made a tiny animation!

All the procedural materials and hand-painted textures were created and drawn in Blender as well except for the stickers on the Robot's arms, I made those in Adobe Illustrator wink

Hope you enjoy!