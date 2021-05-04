Yulia Sokolova

Robot & Cats

Yulia Sokolova
Yulia Sokolova
  • Save
Robot & Cats blender3d design furniture livingroom interior stylized character design cats robot cartoon character 3d animation 3d eevee blender
Download color palette

A cozy little scene that I made recently to test as many tools and functions of Blender as I can.
I had a lot of fun while modeling, texturing, rigging, rendering and even made a tiny animation!
https://www.artstation.com/artwork/9m0KoQ
All the procedural materials and hand-painted textures were created and drawn in Blender as well except for the stickers on the Robot's arms, I made those in Adobe Illustrator wink
Hope you enjoy!

Yulia Sokolova
Yulia Sokolova

More by Yulia Sokolova

View profile
    • Like