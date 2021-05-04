Robot & Cats

A cozy little scene that I made recently to test as many tools and functions of Blender as I can.

I had a lot of fun while modeling, texturing, rigging, rendering and even made a tiny animation!

https://www.artstation.com/artwork/9m0KoQ

All the procedural materials and hand-painted textures were created and drawn in Blender as well except for the stickers on the Robot's arms, I made those in Adobe Illustrator wink

Hope you enjoy!