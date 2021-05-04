1 Dribbble Invitation Giveaway

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Everyone !!
I have 1 Dribbble Invitation for those of you who want to be separated from the drafted status and become a Dribbble Player!
#What is the Requirement?
You only need to follow the conditions below:
1. You can send your Dribbble profile link which already contains your best shot to my email.
2. Please type "Dribbble Invitation" in the email subject.
3. Who's fast, will get this Dribbble Invitation.
My Email: swadharma122@gmail.com
Thank you and good luck with your shot!!
:)
Note: Good News! I have another dribbble invitation for you. So hurry up and send your profile link to my email, and when the dribbble invitation has been used. I will inform you in this description.