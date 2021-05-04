Mahabub Hassan

Minimal L Logo - Loyal Crafts Logo Design for Crafting Company

Minimal L Logo - Loyal Crafts Logo Design for Crafting Company
The Logo Concepts : Letter L + Text

Style : Simple, Creative, minimalist.
If you need some great LOGO DESIGN for your business,
Mail me: mahabubdesigns@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/mahabub_designs
Skype : live:mahabubhassan66

Don't forget to appreciate :)
Thank you...

