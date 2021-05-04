Muhammad Ilyas

five groups brand design

Muhammad Ilyas
Muhammad Ilyas
  • Save
five groups brand design brand identity branding graphic logo design illustration design minimal minimal designs brand design brand designer branding brand identity designer designer company rebranding corporate identity corporate branding minimal brand design group brand design
Download color palette

here is the design for a brand with five groups of companies. the overall style of the design is same for all the designs but inside of the logo is specific of each sub-brand, let me know what you think of the design as a fellow brand designer. thanks

Muhammad Ilyas
Muhammad Ilyas

More by Muhammad Ilyas

View profile
    • Like