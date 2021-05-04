five groups brand design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
here is the design for a brand with five groups of companies. the overall style of the design is same for all the designs but inside of the logo is specific of each sub-brand, let me know what you think of the design as a fellow brand designer. thanks